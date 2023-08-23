Giuliani expected to turn himself in on Georgia 2020 election indictment charges

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-president Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia (Seth Wenig/AP)
Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 14:49
Kate Brumback, Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-president Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The former New York mayor was indicted last week along with Mr Trump and 17 other people.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said they participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to subvert the will of the voters after the Republican president lost to Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020.

Mr Giuliani faces charges related to his work as a lawyer for Mr Trump after the general election.

“I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” he told reporters as he left his apartment in New York on Wednesday.

He added that he is “fighting for justice” and has been since he first started representing Mr Trump.

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building (Seth Wenig/AP)

Mr Trump, the early front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, has said he plans to turn himself in at Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

His bond has been set at $200,000 (€184,000).

He and his allies have characterised the investigation as politically motivated and have heavily criticised Ms Willis, a Democrat.

Mr Giuliani criticised the indictment of lawyers who had worked for Mr Trump and said the justice system is being politicised.

He also highlighted the fact that some of the people indicted are not household names.

“Donald Trump told you this: they weren’t just coming for him or me,” he said. “Now they’ve indicted people in this case I don’t even know who they are. These are just regular people making a normal living.”

David Shafer, a former Georgia Republican Party chairman, and Cathy Latham, who is accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County and serving as one of 16 fake electors for Mr Trump, turned themselves in early Wednesday morning.

Attorney John Eastman, who pushed a plan to keep Mr Trump in power, and Scott Hall, a bail bondsman who was accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in Coffee County, turned themselves in on Tuesday.

