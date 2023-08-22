US Coast Guard rescues man stranded for three days on Bahamas island

US Coast Guard rescues man stranded for three days on Bahamas island
The letters SOS etched in the sand during the Coast Guard’s rescue (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 22:26
Associated Press reporters

A 64-year-old man whose sailboat became disabled spent three days stranded on an island in the Bahamas before the US Coast Guard spotted a flare he fired and rescued him.

The crew of a Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircraft dropped food, water and a radio to communicate with the man, who told them about his ordeal, the agency said.

The Coast Guard cutter Paul Clark rescued the man on Friday on Cay Sal. He is in good health, a news release said.

A disabled sailboat during the Coast Guard’s rescue(U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

Aerial photos released on Tuesday by the Coast Guard show that the man, whose name was not released, had etched the letters “SOS” in the island’s sandy beach.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life,” said petty officer 3rd class dev Craig.

“This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel. Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”

