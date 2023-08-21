Former president Donald Trump’s bond set at 200,000 dollars in Georgia case

Former president Donald Trump’s bond set at 200,000 dollars in Georgia case
Former president Donald Trump (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 21:06
Associated Press Reporter

Donald Trump’s bond has been set at 200,000 US dollars (£157,000) in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to court papers filed on Monday.

The bond agreement was outlined in a court filing signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Mr Trump’s defence lawyers.

Mr Trump was charged last week in the case alongside 18 allies. It is the fourth criminal case against the former president, who is campaigning to reclaim the White House in 2024.

