18 killed as bus engulfed in flames after hitting van in Pakistan

There were more than 40 passengers on the bus involved in the crash in Pakistan (Rescue 1122 Emergency Department vis AP)
Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 08:52
AP Reporter

A bus in Pakistan caught fire after hitting a van parked on the hard shoulder of an intercity motorway in the eastern province of Punjab, killing at least 18 people and injuring 13 others, police and rescue officials said.

The accident occurred early Sunday near Pindi Bhattian, where the Islamabad-bound bus hit a van parked on the hard shoulder of the Lahore-Islamabad motorway, senior police officer Fahad Ahmed said.

The van was carrying fuel drums, which caused an inferno that engulfed the bus, Mr Ahmed said.

There were more than 40 passengers on the bus.

Those who were rescued were badly burned, including several in a critical condition. Other passengers were slightly injured with burns after escaping through the windows.

The drivers of both vehicles died, police said.

