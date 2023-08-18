Footage shows killer nurse Lucy Letby being arrested at her home

Footage shows killer nurse Lucy Letby being arrested at her home

Lucy Letby is shown answering her door to police who had come to arrest her (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 20:46
Jordan Reynolds, PA

Video footage showing the moment killer nurse Lucy Letby was arrested at her home has been released.

The footage shows Letby answering the door to her home in Westbourne Road, Chester, just after 6am on July 3 2018.

It comes after she was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The 33-year-old used various ways to harm the babies including injecting air into the bloodstream, injecting air into the stomach, overfeeding with milk, physical assaults and poisoning with insulin.

The footage shows Letby answering the door wearing a blue hoodie and matching jogging bottoms and letting police inside the semi-detached property before being led outside in handcuffs 11 minutes later.

Letby is heard in the footage answering “yes” to confirm her name and allowing the police inside.

Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

As she is led out of her home into the back of an unmarked police vehicle, she can be heard saying “yeah I’ve just had knee surgery” after an officer says she will move the front passenger seat forwards.

Letby appears composed and not visibly upset as she is put in the back of the police car.

Video footage showing Letby being interviewed by police later the same day has also been released.

The video is time-stamped as 7.36pm on July 3 2018.

Footage has also been released of Lucy Letby being interviewed by detectives (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

Asked by an officer if she had any concerns that there was a rise in the mortality rate, Letby replied “yes”.

Then asked what concerns she had, she said: “We’d all just noticed as a team in general, the nursing staff, that this was a rise compared to previous years.”

Letby, from Hereford, had denied all the allegations.

The jury could not reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder.

Lucy Letby, the ‘beige’ and ‘average’ nurse who turned into a baby killer

