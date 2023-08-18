China’s Evergrande asks court to approve debt plan and rejects bankruptcy claims

Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 12:42
Associated Press reporters

A giant Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on 340-billion-dollar debt (£267 billion) said it is asking a US court to approve a restructuring plan for foreign bondholders and rejected claims that it has filed for bankruptcy.

Evergrande Group’s mountain of debt prompted fears in 2021 of a possible default that might send shockwaves through the global financial system.

China’s government has tried to reassure investors that its problems are contained and that lending markets will be kept functioning.

Thursday’s request under Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code is “a normal step in the overseas restructuring procedure and doesn’t involve bankruptcy filings”, the company said in a statement.

Evergrande Group debts are estimated to be more than £250 billion (Irina Velichkina /Alamy/PA)

It cited unspecified “media reports” and said it was clarifying the situation.

The company said it negotiated a restructuring with investors in its US dollar-denominated bonds under the legal systems of Hong Kong and the British Virgin islands, but needs approval from a bankruptcy court in New York because they are governed by New York state law.

Evergrande ran short of cash after Beijing tightened controls on corporate debt the ruling Communist Party worries is dangerously high in 2020.

Some other developers collapsed, leaving half-finished apartment blocks standing empty.

Evergrande said it had more assets than debt but had trouble turning slow-selling real estate into cash to repay creditors.

More in this section

Firefighters battle through the night to halt wildfire in Tenerife Firefighters battle through the night to halt wildfire in Tenerife
Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories
Watch: Wildfires continue to rage in Canada Watch: Wildfires continue to rage in Canada
EvergrandeDigitalPlace: International
Austrian Chancellor visit to UK

Former Austrian leader charged with giving false evidence to an inquiry

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd