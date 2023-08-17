Large ice chunk falls from sky and damages house in US

A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in the US state of Massachusetts, damaging the roof of the home, the homeowner has said.

Jeff Ilg said he and his wife, Amelia Rainville, suspect the ice fell off a plane travelling to Boston Logan International Airport.

Neither the couple nor their two children were hurt when the ice chunk, which Mr Ilg said was initially estimated to be 15 to 20 pounds (six to nine kilograms), hit the roof on Sunday night.

“We heard an explosion, basically,” he said on Thursday.

Damage to a house in Shirley, Massachusetts, where a chunk of ice landed on the roof (Jeff Ilg via AP)

“The loudest pop, bang I’ve ever heard.”

Then they heard debris rolling down the roof on to a lower roof, he said.

Initially it was thought the house was struck by lightning.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating.

The couple ran upstairs to check on their children, who were sound asleep despite the noise.

They then ran around the house to see what happened and then outside where Mr Ilg said he saw a giant partial block of ice on the back step, and debris scattered around the back garden and on the roof.

“I had no idea what this was,” he said.

Mr Ilg grabbed a torch and started looking for damage but could not see any at first.

Damage to the inside of the roof of a house in Shirley, Massachusetts, where a chunk of ice landed on the roof (Amelia Rainville via AP)

His wife called the police and then he spotted a hole in the roof.

He ran up to the attic to see if there was a hole.

“Sure enough it was in there and it was big,” Mr Ilg said.

The impact on the outside was about 18 inches to two feet (45 to 60 centimetres) in diameter, he said, but the damage to the inside was bigger.

Mr Ilg and his wife collected 10 pounds (four kilograms) of ice in bags but there was plenty more to collect, he said.