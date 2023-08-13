Baby ‘inside tent’ hit by car which flipped and rolled off road into campsite

Two of the victims are said to be in a serious condition in hospital, with passengers in the car among those injured.
Baby ‘inside tent’ hit by car which flipped and rolled off road into campsite
Police said nine people were injured in the incident (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 13:52
Ted Hennessey, PA

A baby was inside a tent hit by a car which “flipped and rolled” off a road and into a campsite, it has been claimed.

Nine people were injured after the blue Ford Fiesta, carrying a number of passengers, ploughed into people and a tent at Newgale campsite on the Pembrokeshire coast in west Wales shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday.

Clare Harris, who runs the campsite with her husband Mike, told the PA news agency: “The car was speeding down the hill, realised it needed to slow down and tried to brake.

“It flipped and rolled several times, and crashed into the tent.

There was a young child, a baby, in the tent at the time, thankfully they are okay.

“It’s a tragic accident that the police are dealing with, that’s all we can say at the moment.”

One person was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales, the Welsh Ambulance Service said, which was assisted by HM Coastguard.

The car is believed to have been travelling from the village of Roch towards St Davids when it crashed off the A487.

Dyfed Powys Police said on Sunday: “The road was closed to allow investigations and reopened at around 7.45am today.

“Officers are appealing for any information regarding the vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta, and its occupants.

“We are especially interested in any dashcam footage or doorbell footage which may have captured the vehicle being driven from Roch to the scene of the collision at Newgale.”

