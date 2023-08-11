Bosnian man kills ex-wife and two more people before taking his own life

Bosnian man kills ex-wife and two more people before taking his own life
Police search for the man claimed to have shot and killed his ex-wife while broadcasting it live on Instagram (AP)
Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 14:36
AP Reporters

A man in Bosnia has killed his ex-wife, posting the murder live on Instagram, as well as two other people while on the run before taking his own life, according to police and media reports.

Officers in the north-eastern Bosnian town of Tuzla said that apart from the three killed, three other people were wounded before the killer took his own life “after being located and before being apprehended”.

The man, identified by Bosnian media as Nermin Sulejmanovic from the north-eastern Bosnian town of Gradacac, posted a disturbing video on Instagram on Friday morning, telling viewers that they would see a murder live.

Three people died in the incident before the man took his own life, Bosnian officials said (AP)

The video then shows him taking a gun and firing a bullet into the forehead of a woman. The cry of a child nearby can be heard in the video.

During the police search, the suspect published another video on Instagram, claiming to have shot at least two other people while on the run.

More in this section

UBS ends taxpayer-funded support that paved way for Credit Suisse takeover UBS ends taxpayer-funded support that paved way for Credit Suisse takeover
South Korea throws K-Pop concert for Scouts after storm-disrupted jamboree South Korea throws K-Pop concert for Scouts after storm-disrupted jamboree
Scuffles outside court as Croatian soccer fans give evidence over deadly attack Scuffles outside court as Croatian soccer fans give evidence over deadly attack
KillingsPlace: International
People arrive by coach to board the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset earlier this week (Ben Birchall/PA)

Asylum seekers removed from Bibby Stockholm barge after Legionella bacteria found

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd