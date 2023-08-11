Scuffles outside court as Croatian soccer fans give evidence over deadly attack

Scuffles outside court as Croatian soccer fans give evidence over deadly attack
Fans of Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb appeared in court for a preliminary hearing over Monday night’s fan violence that left a fan of Greece’s AEK dead (AP)
Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 13:25
AP Reporters

Clashes have broken out in front of court buildings in Athens where scores of arrested Croatian football supporters were giving evidence following deadly fan violence this week.

Some 200 fans of AEK Athens gathered outside the court complex, some hurling bottles of water and other objects at police and television crews.

No arrests or injuries were reported.

A Champions League qualifier between AEK and Dinamo Zagreb was called off Tuesday after scores of Croatian supporters wielding wooden clubs and metal bats attacked bystanders outside AEK’s Opap Arena.

More than 100 fans were due to give evidence (AP)

One AEK fan, 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris, died at the scene from a stab wound, while 10 others were injured.

More than 100 people were arrested – mostly Dinamo fans – and have been charged with murder, membership of a criminal gang and other offences.

A funeral service for Mr Katsouris was due to be held later on Friday at his hometown of Elefsina, 15 miles west of Athens.

Local authorities suspended several public events ahead of the service in a sign of mourning.

Elefsina is one of three European Union towns and cities, along with Timisoara in Romania and Veszprem in Hungary, awarded the status of European Cultural Capital for 2023.

More in this section

Family of publishing executive killed in Italian boat incident urges full probe Family of publishing executive killed in Italian boat incident urges full probe
EU climate chief Frans Timmermans to lead centre-left bloc in Dutch elections EU climate chief Frans Timmermans to lead centre-left bloc in Dutch elections
More evacuations considered in Norway as water levels rise More evacuations considered in Norway as water levels rise
FootballPlace: International
Attendees of the World Scout Jamboree watch a K-Pop concert after the closing ceremony of the World Scout Jamboree (Pool via AP)

South Korea throws K-Pop concert for Scouts after storm disrupted Jamboree

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd