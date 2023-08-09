Hoodies sell out in Tonga as El Niño brings wintry chill

Tonga is bracing for more chilly weather as the Pacific nation shivers through one of its coldest winters ever, sparking a rush for jackets and heating units.

The island has experienced unusually cold weather through July and Tonga Meteorological Services (TMS) recorded a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius at the Lapaha village weather station at the end of the month. The country’s record low of 8.7C was set in September 1994.

Better known for its warm weather and beaches, the archipelago in the south Pacific ocean usually sees winter temperatures in the range of 18C to 21C.

More cool weather is forecast for August with TMS predicting temperatures could sink to 10C on some parts of the island next week.

The current cold snap is linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon and comes amid changing climate patterns, as parts of the northern hemisphere swelter through extreme heatwaves.

TMS issued an El Niño alert in July which told Tongans to prepare for cooler nights, less rainfall and more cyclones over the next months.

Petelo Taulaki, TMS Meteorologist, said that El Nino’s “dry and cold air characteristic intensifies during winter months”.

People across Tonga are rushing to adapt to the unusually cool weather.

Tonga Gas said sales of gas heaters over the past few weeks are double the levels sold at the same time last year.

The Universal Clinic pharmacy had to increase its cold-remedy stock orders.

“Over-the-counter sales of medicine for chest infections and common colds is higher than normal,” said owner Siutaka Siua.

Robert Okatri, manager at general merchadise store Narottams, said he has seen an uptick in sales of thermo-flasks, electric kettles and heaters, blankets and clothes.