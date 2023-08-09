Virgin Galactic to launch its first space tourism flight

Virgin Galactic to launch its first space tourism flight
They will take off in the mothership VMS Eve (Alamy/PA)
Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 02:45
Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

An 80-year-old former Olympian with Parkinson’s disease will be one of three passengers on board Virgin Galactic’s first space tourism flight when it blasts off on Thursday.

Jon Goodwin, from Newcastle, will join Keisha Schahaff, 46, and her daughter Anastatia Mayers, 18, who is studying physics in Aberdeen, on the VSS Unity for the 90-minute trip.

The two women will be the first mother and daughter to make a trip to space after winning a coveted place in a prize draw, while Mr Goodwin secured his seat 18 years ago after buying a $250,000 dollar (€227,750) ticket.

After taking off at 4pm (BST) from New Mexico in the US, in the mothership VMS Eve, VSS Unity will separate and take them into sub-orbital space, where they will briefly experience weightlessness, while looking back at Earth.

The trip will raise funds for Space for Humanity, a non-profit group which seeks to send ordinary citizens into space to give them a “grander perspective” on the challenges facing Earth.

The three will be joined by astronaut instructor Beth Moses.

In June Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic successfully completed the company’s first commercial spaceflight, taking Italian astronauts into space to conduct a number of scientific experiments.

The company is calling the first private astronaut mission on Thursday Galactic 02.

More in this section

Suella Braverman visit to London charities UK and Turkey strike new deal to ‘disrupt and dismantle’ smuggling gangs
Imran Khan Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan launches appeal against corruption conviction
Jacobite Express ‘Hogwarts Express’ train services can resume, says safety body
VirginGalacticPlace: UK
<p>Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire (Robert F Bukaty/AP)</p>

Trump calls prosecutor ‘thug’ and vows to keep talking about criminal cases

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd