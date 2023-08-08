Temperatures soar as wildfires force the evacuation of 1,400 in Portugal

Temperatures soar as wildfires force the evacuation of 1,400 in Portugal
Residents use buckets of water to try to slow the flames approaching their homes in Alcabideche, outside Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP)
Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 16:15
Barry Hatton, Associated Press

More than 1,000 firefighters are battling a series of wildfires in Portugal as it and neighbouring Spain experience several days of extreme summer heat, with temperatures in many areas rising above 40C.

Three major fires raged in Portugal on Tuesday, with the biggest in the southwest near the town of Odemira, where on Monday about 1,400 people were evacuated from villages and a campsite as a precaution.

They were gradually returning home on Tuesday.

The National Civil Protection Service said about 1,000 firefighters, 320 vehicles and nine aircraft were deployed at that fire on Tuesday. It has so far scorched around 17,300 acres.

Fire advances forest in Alcabideche, outside Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP)

The recent spate of wildfires came as temperatures have spiked. On Monday, the city of Santarem, about 50 miles northeast of the capital, Lisbon, set the year’s highest temperature at 46.4C.

Temperatures are forecast to fall nationwide from Tuesday, though they will mostly remain above 30C.

Spain is faring better with its wildfires this week despite the high temperatures of the country’s third heatwave this summer.

Officials said three fires that started over the weekend have been brought under control or had been extinguished Tuesday.

A helicopter discharges water on the flames outside Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP)

The biggest blaze, in the northeast, burned about 1,500 acres and required the evacuation of 150 people.

The only fire out of control in Spain is in the southwest near the Portuguese border. Some 20 people in two rural hostels were evacuated. Strong winds were reported to be complicating firefighting efforts.

Spain’s AEMET weather agency said temperatures will continue to rise at least until Friday, with some areas of the southern Andalusia region hitting 44C.

A drought in Spain for the past two years has led to water restrictions in several parts of the country.

Spain’s ecological transition ministry said on Tuesday that reservoirs nationally were at 41% of their capacity owing to high temperatures and the severe lack of rain.

More in this section

Obesity research Weight loss jabs can cut risk of heart attack or stroke by fifth, study suggests
Woman critically injured after being bitten by shark off New York beach Woman critically injured after being bitten by shark off New York beach
DJ Casper On The Jenny Jones Show DJ Casper, who had No 1 hit with Cha Cha Slide, dies aged 58
wildfiresPlace: International
Scouts leave the campsite on Tuesday (Na Bo-bae/Yonhap/AP)

South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as storm nears

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd