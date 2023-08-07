‘Multiple passengers dead’ after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania

‘Multiple passengers dead’ after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania
he crash occurred between a passenger vehicle and charter bus carrying up to 50 passengers (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 12:07
AP Reporters

A number of passengers have died after a charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on a major road in the US state of Pennsylvania, police said.

The crash happened at about 11.50pm local time on Sunday (4.50am BST on Monday) on southbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County’s Lower Paxton Township, near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The bus flipped on its side after the crash.

Police said in a statement that “multiple passengers” died.

A number of people also were taken to a hospital.

© Irish Examiner Ltd