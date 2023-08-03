13 hurt as man rams car on to pavement and stabs pedestrians in South Korea

Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea (Hong Hae-in/Yonhap via AP)
Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 13:08
Associated Press reporters

At least 13 people were injured in South Korea when a man rammed a car on to a pavement and then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people near a subway station in the city of Seongnam.

Yoon Sung-hyun, an official from the southern Gyeonggi provincial police department, said at least nine people were stabbed and four others were injured by the vehicle.

Police did not confirm whether any were in a serious condition.

Officers were questioning an unidentified suspect who was arrested at the scene.

Police officers at the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea (Jo Sung-woo/Newsis via AP)

In response to the attack, the National Police Agency said it would hold an online meeting with regional police chiefs to discuss ways to deal with stabbings and other attacks against random targets.

Last month, a knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the capital Seoul, killing one person, police said.

