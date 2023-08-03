Agence France-Presse pursues copyright case against X, formerly known as Twitter

Agence France-Presse pursues copyright case against X, formerly known as Twitter
The AFP headquarters in Paris (Jacques Brinon/AP)
Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 11:14
Associated Press Reporter

France’s international news agency, Agence France-Presse (AFP), has said it is pursuing a copyright case against X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in an effort to secure potential payment for its news content.

The news agency said it applied on Wednesday to a Paris court to compel Elon Musk’s rebranded company to provide data it says is needed “for assessing the remuneration owed to AFP”.

AFP announced the legal action in a statement.

It said it is seeking payment under European Union intellectual property rules that cover “neighbouring rights”, which allow news outlets and publishers to seek payment from digital platforms for the sharing of their work.

As a leading advocate for the adoption of neighbouring rights for the press, AFP remains unwavering in its commitment to the cause

France was the first EU country to adopt the rules into national legislation, in 2019.

“As a leading advocate for the adoption of neighbouring rights for the press, AFP remains unwavering in its commitment to the cause,” the news agency said.

It described the legal action against Twitter as “in line with this ongoing commitment”.

AFP said it “will continue to employ the appropriate legal means with each relevant platform to ensure the fair distribution of the value generated by the sharing of news content”.

The agency’s statement claimed that it has faced a “clear refusal” from X to discuss the copyright protections that allow news agencies to seek compensation from digital platforms.

They want us to pay *them* for traffic to their site where they make advertising revenue and we don’t!?

In a tweet, Mr Musk called the case “bizarre”.

“They want us to pay *them* for traffic to their site where they make advertising revenue and we don’t!?” he said.

News companies pushed for the EU copyright reform amid worries that quality journalism is declining as ad revenue gets siphoned off by the digital giants.

More in this section

Nintendo’s profit jumps as Super Mario franchise gets boost from hit film Nintendo’s profit jumps as Super Mario franchise gets boost from hit film
Dozens treated for heat-related illnesses at World Scout Jamboree in South Korea Dozens treated for heat-related illnesses at World Scout Jamboree in South Korea
Asian Chinese little girl playing smartphone at outdoor cafe China proposes to limit children’s smartphone time to maximum two hours a day
TwitterDigitalPlace: International
Thames Valley Police has suspended Horner from duty and launched a separate misconduct investigation (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Police officer in England admits sexual activity with 13-year-old girl

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd