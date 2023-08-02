Twitch expands ban on gambling livestreams

The company said it will now prohibit streams of online casinos Blaze and Gamdom
Twitch expands ban on gambling livestreams

Twitch is expanding the ban on livestreams of gambling content on the platform (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 19:44
Haleluya Hadero, Associated Press

Amazon-owned Twitch has said it is expanding its ban on livestreams of gambling content on the platform.

The company said it will now prohibit streams of online casinos Blaze and Gamdom, adding to the four sites it banned last October when its new gambling policy went into effect.

Twitch announced the restrictions after controversy broke out on the platform last year involving a streamer accused of scamming users and other content creators out of thousands of pounds to fuel a gambling addiction.

That led some big-name streamers to protest against the platform’s relaxed policies on gambling streams.

As the pressure intensified, Twitch said it would prohibit websites that include slots, roulettes or dice games and are not “licensed either in the US or in other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection”.

Blaze and Gamdom are not available in the US but users can still gain access using virtual private networks that mask their locations.

In a post on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X, the company said its goal is “to protect our community, address predatory behaviour, and make Twitch safer”.

Twitch said it saw gambling viewership drop by roughly 75% after it implemented the new policy last year, but noted it has also “observed some new trends” and is updating its policy to better protect users.

The company also prohibits sharing links or referral codes to sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games to address what it said were scams and “other harms stemming from questionable gambling sites”. It allows websites that focus on sports betting, fantasy sports and poker.

More in this section

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to separate from wife Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to separate from wife
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman Robert Bowers to be sentenced to death Pittsburgh synagogue gunman Robert Bowers to be sentenced to death
39 million-year-old extinct whale ‘may be heaviest animal that ever lived’ 39 million-year-old extinct whale ‘may be heaviest animal that ever lived’
TwitchDigitalPlace: International
Pope Francis is visiting Portugal for the first World Youth Day Catholic festival (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis blasts ‘scandal’ of clergy abuse in Portugal

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd