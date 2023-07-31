Donald Trump’s property manager facing court over classified documents

The case alleges a plot to illegally keep top-secret records at the Florida estate and thwart government efforts to retrieve them.
Former president Donald Trump (AP)
Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 05:42
Adriana Gomez Licon and Allan Durkin Richer, Associated Press

Carlos De Oliveira, an employee of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, is expected to make his first court appearance on charges of scheming to hide security footage from investigators.

The estate’s property manager was added to the federal indictment of Mr Trump and his former valet Walt Nauta last week.

Mr De Oliveira, who faces charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and lying to investigators, is scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge in Miami on Monday nearly two months after the former president pleaded not guilty in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

An aerial view of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate (AP)

Prosecutors have not alleged security footage was actually deleted or kept from investigators. An attorney for Mr De Oliveira declined to comment on the allegations last week.

Mr Trump was informed by letter that he is the target of another federal investigation into his efforts to cling to power after he lost the 2020 election.

He has denied any wrongdoing over the Mar-a-Lago security tapes and said they were voluntarily handed over to investigators, posting on his Truth Social platform last week that he was told the tapes were not “deleted in any way, shape or form”.

Mr Nauta has also pleaded not guilty.

US district judge Aileen Cannon had previously scheduled the trial to begin in May and it is unclear whether the addition of Mr De Oliveira to the case may alter the case’s timeline.

The latest indictment, unsealed on Thursday, alleges Mr Trump tried to have security footage deleted after investigators visited in June 2022 to collect classified documents he took with him after he left the White House.

He was already facing dozens of felony counts — including willful retention of notional defence information — stemming from allegations that he mishandled government secrets that as commander-in-chief he was entrusted to protect.

Prosecutors allege Mr De Oliveira lied in interviews with investigators, claiming he had not even seen boxes moved into Mar-a-Lago.

