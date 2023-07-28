US set to announce military aid for Taiwan

US set to announce military aid for Taiwan
Taiwan’s military holds exercises (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 21:54
Associated Press reporters

The US is set to announce 345 million dollars (£268m) in military aid for Taiwan, officials said.

It would be the Biden administration’s first major package drawing on America’s own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China.

The package includes man-portable air defence systems, or Manpads, intelligence and surveillance capabilities, firearms and missiles, according to the unnamed officials.

US lawmakers have been pressuring the Pentagon and White House to speed up the export of weapons to Taiwan to help it counter China.

Soldiers participate in military exercises in Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

The aid is part of a presidential authority approved by Congress last year to draw weapons from US military stockpiles to support Taiwan. This gets weapons delivered faster than providing funding for new weapons.

The Pentagon has used a similar authority to get billions of dollars worth of munitions to Ukraine.

Taiwan split from China in 1949 amid civil war. Chinese president Xi Jinping maintains China’s right to take over the now self-ruled island, by force if necessary.

Getting stockpiles of weapons to Taiwan now, before an attack begins, is one of the lessons the US has learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pentagon deputy defence secretary Kathleen Hicks told The Associated Press earlier this year.

Ukraine “was more of a cold-start approach than the planned approach we have been working on for Taiwan, and we will apply those lessons”, Ms Hicks said.

Efforts to resupply Taiwan after a conflict erupted would be complicated because it is an island, she said.

More in this section

US police officer convicted of assault after handcuffed suspect hit by train US police officer convicted of assault after handcuffed suspect hit by train
Salvage crews board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast Salvage crews board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast
Pope urges governments to protect ‘our common home’ after European wildfires Pope urges governments to protect ‘our common home’ after European wildfires
TaiwanPlace: International
Rafaela Vasquez was sentenced to three years’ probation (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Back-up driver in first fully autonomous car death pleads guilty to endangerment

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd