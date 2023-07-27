Emails meant for US sent to Kremlin ally Mali after UK ministry of defence blunder

The same error in the US was revealed last week to have resulted in millions of military emails going to Mali.
Emails meant for US sent to Kremlin ally Mali after UK ministry of defence blunder
A ‘small number’ of emails intended for the Pentagon were sent to Mali (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 23:23
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

The British ministry of defence (MoD)has launched an investigation after officials unwittingly sent emails containing classified information to a close Russian ally because of a typing error.

A “small number” of emails intended for the Pentagon were sent to Mali because of the accidental omission of an “i” from an email address.

British officials sent the messages to an address ending with the west African country’s .ml domain, rather than the US military’s .mil.

The same error in the US was revealed last week to have resulted in millions of military emails going to Mali.

It was argued that the scale of the British mishap, first reported by The Times, paled in comparison.

An MoD spokesman said: “We have opened an investigation after a small number of emails were mistakenly forwarded to an incorrect email domain.

“We are confident they did not contain any information that could compromise operational security or technical data.

“All sensitive information is shared on systems designed to minimise the risk of misdirection.

“The MoD constantly reviews its processes and is currently undertaking a programme of work to improve information management, data loss prevention, and the control of sensitive information.”

Mali was among the six African countries promised free grain shipments by Russian president Vladimir Putin after the collapse of the Black Sea deal with Ukraine.

Moscow’s Wagner mercenaries have also been deployed in Mali to fight alongside the army against jihadists.

Read More

Trump accused of asking employee to delete footage in classified documents case

More in this section

Trump accused of asking employee to delete footage in classified documents case Trump accused of asking employee to delete footage in classified documents case
‘Whale ballet’ provides birthday thrill for father-of-three ‘Whale ballet’ provides birthday thrill for father-of-three
Wildfire triggers huge explosions at Greek air force ammunition depot Wildfire triggers huge explosions at Greek air force ammunition depot
MaliPlace: UK
The research team studied 463 infants aged between eight months and three years during lockdown in 2020 (Philip Toscano/PA)

Study uncovers what nap times reveal about young children’s brain development

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd