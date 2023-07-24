Elon Musk reveals new X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird

Elon Musk has unveiled a new X logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for 44 billion dollars (£34.3 billion) last year.

The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app.

At Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, meanwhile, workers were seen removing the bird and logo on Monday until police showed up and stopped them because they did not have the proper permits and did not tape off the pavement to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell.

As of early afternoon, the “er” at the end of Twitter remained visible.

The haphazard erasure of both the physical and virtual remnants of Twitter’s past were in many ways typical of the chaotic way Mr Musk has run the company since his reluctant purchase.

“It’s the end of an era, and a clear signal that the Twitter of the past 17 years is gone and not coming back,” said Jasmine Enberg, an analyst with Insider Intelligence.

“But the writing was on the wall: Musk has been vocal about transforming Twitter into platform X from the start, and Twitter was already a shell of its former self.”

It is yet another change that Mr Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta’s new text-based app Threads that directly targets Twitter users.

Mr Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined”.

He replaced his own Twitter icon with a white X on a black background and posted a picture of the design projected on Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

Police stop to talk to a workman after the removal of characters from a sign on the Twitter headquarters building was halted in San Francisco (Godofredo A Vasquez/AP)

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Mr Musk tweeted on Sunday.

The X.com web domain now redirects users to Twitter.com, he said.

“I can’t say I’m surprised, but I think it’s a very selfish decision,” said Hannah Thoreson, of Baltimore, Maryland, who has used Twitter since 2009 for work and personal posts.

“There are so many small businesses and so many non-profits and so many government agencies and things like that all around the world that have relied on Twitter for many years to push their message and reach people,” she said.

“And they all have the Twitter icon on everything from their website to their business cards.”

Changing all this costs time and money, she added, not to mention the confusion that comes with a previously unknown brand name.

Screenshot showing Elon Musk’s Twitter page with the new X logo (Twitter via AP)

“I mean, do you want to get rid of the Coca-Cola brand if you’re Coca-Cola? Why would you do that?” said Ms Thoreson, who now primarily uses Mastodon.

Mr Musk, chief executive of Tesla, has long been fascinated with the letter X and had already renamed Twitter’s corporate name to X Corp after he bought it in October.

In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Mr Musk said they would be called Xs.

The billionaire is also chief executive of rocket company Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, commonly known as SpaceX.

And he started an artificial intelligence company this month called xAI to compete with ChatGPT.

In 1999, he founded a start-up called X.com, an online financial services company now known as PayPal.

A sign with removed characters is seen on the Twitter headquarters building in San Francisco (Godofredo A Vasquez/AP)

Additionally, he calls one of his sons, whose mother is singer Grimes, X.

The child’s actual name is a collection of letters and symbols.

Mr Musk’s Twitter purchase and rebranding are part of his strategy to create what he has dubbed an “everything app” similar to China’s WeChat, which combines video chats, messaging, streaming and payments.

Mr Musk has made a number of drastic changes since taking over Twitter, including a shift to focusing on paid subscriptions, but he does not always follow through on his attention-grabbing new policy pronouncements.

Linda Yaccarino, the longtime NBC Universal executive Mr Musk tapped to be Twitter chief executive in May, posted the new logo and weighed in on the change, writing on Twitter that X would be “the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities”.

But ad industry analysts were less certain about X’s prospects.

A pile of characters removed from a sign on the Twitter HQ building in San Francisco (Godofredo A Vasquez/AP)

“Musk supporters will likely celebrate the rebrand, but it’s a gloomy day for many Twitter users and advertisers,” Ms Enberg said.

“Twitter’s corporate brand is already heavily intertwined with Musk’s personal brand, with or without the name X, and much of Twitter’s established brand equity has already been lost among users and advertisers.”

Some predicted the new name will confuse much of Twitter’s audience, which has already been souring on the social media platform following Mr Musk’s other modifications, including limiting the number of tweets users can read each day.

The new threshold is part of an eight dollars-per-month subscription service Mr Musk rolled out earlier this year in an attempt to boost Twitter revenue.

Whether advertisers will ever return depends on how successful the rebranding is and whether Mr Musk is able to accomplish his goal of creating an “everything app”.

That remains to be seen, said ad expert Mark DiMassimo.

“Advertisers care about what they’re buying. So if his strategies work, I don’t think advertisers could care less about what he calls it,” Mr DiMassimo said.

“I think changing the name is just a way for him to say, ‘Stop having Twitter expectations, this is a new thing, judge it as a new thing,’” he added.

A workman removes characters from a sign on the Twitter headquarters building in San Francisco (Godofredo A Vasquez/AP)

“And you know, that only works if the new thing works.”

Twitter users also pointed out that few people refer to Alphabet, Google’s parent company since 2015.

Facebook renamed itself Meta in 2021, but its collection of apps – Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook – still retain their own brands and logos.

Twitter’s recognisable blue bird logo went live more than a decade ago in 2012, replacing an earlier bird logo ahead of the company’s Wall Street debut as a publicly traded company.

“I’m sad to see it go. It had a great run,” said the logo’s designer, Martin Grasser.

“But 11 years, 12 years is really long for a corporate identity to stick around. It feels like the platform is changing and they have a new direction and it makes sense” that they would pick a new logo to signal those changes.