Swedish court fines Greta Thunberg for disobeying police order

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was found guilty of disobeying a police order to leave a climate protest in the southern Swedish city of Malmo last month and was sentenced to pay a fine, Malmo District Court said on Monday.

Ms Thunberg, 20, who became the face of young climate activists world-wide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament, admitted that she had disobeyed the police order but pleaded not guilty and said that she was acting out of necessity.