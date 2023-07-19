Trump jokes about becoming legal ‘expert’ as third indictment looms

Former US president Donald Trump joked about his legal challenge while campaigning in Iowa on Tuesday, hours after announcing he had been told he was the target of another investigation.

His appearance at an Elks Lodge in Cedar Rapids came after he posted on his Truth Social platform he had received a letter on Sunday, informing him he was the target of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, as well as events leading up to the riot at the US Capitol on January 6 2021.