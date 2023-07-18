Michigan charges 16 Republicans accused of being fake electors for Donald Trump

Former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party Meshawn Maddock is among those charged (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)
Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 22:37
Joey Cappelletti, Associated Press

Michigan’s attorney general has filed charges against 16 Republicans accused of being fake electors for Donald Trump after the 2020 election.

US presidents are technically elected by slates of electors in each state.

The 16 people are accused of submitting false certificates confirming they were legitimate electors despite US President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Attorney general Dana Nessel, a Democrat, announced that all 16 individuals would get eight criminal charges, including two counts of forgery.

Kathy Berden is a member of the Republican National Committee (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The group includes Republican National Committee member Kathy Berden and former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Meshawn Maddock.

“It would be malfeasance of the greatest magnitude if my department failed to act here in the face of overwhelming evidence of an organised effort to circumvent the lawfully cast ballots of millions of Michigan voters in a presidential election,” Ms Nessel said.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House after the charges were announced.

The group is alleged to have met on December 14, 2020, and signed their names to multiple certificates stating they were the qualified electors for the then-US president Mr Trump. These false documents were then transmitted to the Senate and National Archives.

In January of last year, Ms Nessel asked federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans.

She alleged a “co-ordinated effort” among Republican parties in several battleground states, including Michigan, to push so-called alternate slates of electors with fake documents.

She said she wants federal authorities to make an evaluation for possible charges.

