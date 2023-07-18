US announces cybersecurity labelling programme for smart devices

The United States and technology giants have launched an effort to bring in a nationwide cybersecurity certification and labelling programme to help consumers choose smart devices that are less vulnerable to hacking.

Officials have likened the new US Cyber Trust Mark initiative – to be overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), with industry participation voluntary — to the Energy Star programme, which rates appliances’ energy efficiency.

“It will allow Americans to confidently identify which internet and Bluetooth-connected devices are cybersecure,” deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger told reporters in a pre-announcement briefing.

She listed Amazon, Google, Samsung and Logitech as some of the industry participants.

It will allow Americans to confidently identify which internet and Bluetooth-connected devices are cybersecure

Devices including baby monitors, home security cameras, fitness trackers, TVs, refrigerators and smart climate control systems that meet the US government’s cybersecurity requirements will bear the “Cyber Trust” label from as early as next year, officials said.

FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the mark will give consumers “peace of mind” and benefit manufacturers, whose products would need to adhere to criteria set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology to qualify.

The FCC is launching a rule-making process to set the standards and seek public comment.

Besides carrying logos, participating devices will have QR codes that could be scanned for updated security information.

In a statement, the Consumer Technology Association said consumers can expect to see certification-ready products at the industry’s annual January show, CES 2024, once the FCC adopts final rules.

A senior Biden administration official said it is expected that products qualifying for the logo will undergo an annual re-certification.

Samsung has been listed as one of the industry participants (PA)

The Cyber Trust initiative was first announced in October after a meeting between White House and tech industry representatives.

The proliferation of so-called smart — or Internet of Things (IoT) — devices has coincided with growing cybercrime in which one insecure IoT device can often give a cyberintruder a dangerous foothold on a home network.

An April report from the cybersecurity firm Bitdefender and networking equipment company NetGear, based on their monitoring of smart homes, found that the most vulnerable IoT devices in 2022 were, far and away, smart TVs, followed by smart plugs, routers and digital video recorders.

Providers of numerous smart home devices often do not update and patch software fast enough to thwart newly emerging malware threats.

The Cyber Mark standards are expected to make clear which devices patch vulnerable software in a timely fashion and secure their communications to preserve privacy, officials said.

Also important will be informing consumers which devices are equipped to detect intrusions.