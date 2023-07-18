Russia targets Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa after halting grain export deal

Russia targets Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa after halting grain export deal
It comes a day after Moscow broke off a deal allowing Kyiv to ship vital grain supplies from the Black Sea city during the war (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)
Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 09:26
Felipe Dana, Associated Press

Ukrainian forces have shot down scores of exploding drones and six cruise missiles from a pre-dawn Russian attack on the port of Odesa, Ukrainian authorities said.

It comes a day after Moscow broke off a deal allowing Kyiv to ship vital grain supplies from the Black Sea city during the war.

The Russians first sought to wear down Ukraine’s air defences with the drones and then targeted Odesa with six Kalibr cruise missiles, the Ukrainian military’s Southern Command said.

All six missiles and 25 drones were shot down by air defences in the Odesa region and other areas in the south but their debris and shockwaves damaged some port facilities and a few residential buildings, injuring an elderly man at his home, officials said.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said the attack shows the Kremlin is ready to endanger the lives of millions of people around the world who need Ukrainian grain exports.

Hunger is a growing threat in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.

“The world must realise that the goal of the Russian Federation is hunger and killing people,” Mr Yermak said.

“They need waves of refugees. They want to weaken the West with this.”

The United Nations and Ukraine’s western allies criticised Moscow for halting the Black Sea Grain Initiative, saying it put many lives in peril.

The Kremlin said the agreement will be suspended until Moscow’s demands to lift restrictions on exports of Russian food and fertiliser to the world are met.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region (Libkos/AP)

The Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday its forces had foiled a Ukrainian attack on occupied Crimea using 28 drones.

The ministry said 17 of the attacking drones were shot down by air defences and 11 others were jammed by electronic warfare means and crashed.

It said there was no damage or casualties.

The reported attack came a day after the Kremlin blamed Ukraine for striking a bridge in Crimea that links Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea and is a key supply route for Kremlin forces in the war.

More in this section

Mystery object found on Australian beach ‘may be space junk’ Mystery object found on Australian beach ‘may be space junk’
Man and dog rescued by tuna boat after drifting for three months in Pacific Man and dog rescued by tuna boat after drifting for three months in Pacific
Woman attacked by pack of dingoes while jogging on Australian beach Woman attacked by pack of dingoes while jogging on Australian beach
Russia#UkrainePlace: International
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Protesters block roads in ‘day of disruption’ against judicial overhaul plan

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd