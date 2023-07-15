Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to hospital, his office said (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool/AP)
Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 15:45
Associated Press reporters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to hospital, his office has said.

He is in a “good condition” but is having a medical evaluation, it added.

The 73-year-old is being treated at the Sheba Hospital near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, welcomes Mr Netanyahu to 10 Downing Street ahead of a meeting (PA)

Walla, a leading Israeli news site, quoted an unnamed official as saying Mr Netanyahu fainted but was fully conscious at the hospital.

Mr Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving leader and has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office.

His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.

Place: International
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, centre, on the outskirts of Kyiv (Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine via AP)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol makes surprise visit to Ukraine

