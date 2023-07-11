BBC faces fresh allegation against unnamed presenter from young person – report

BBC faces fresh allegation against unnamed presenter from young person – report
A view of BBC Broadcasting House in central London. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 16:29
Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The BBC presenter facing allegations he paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos sent threatening messages to a young person in their early 20s, the broadcaster has reported.

The fresh allegations add further pressure for the BBC as it deals with the fallout from separate claims made against the unnamed male presenter and first reported by The Sun newspaper at the weekend.

According to the BBC, the presenter at the centre of the new allegations met the young person on a dating app before their conversations moved to other platforms.

He then revealed his identity and asked the young person not to tell anyone, BBC News reported.

The young person later posted online alluding to having had contact with the presenter and hinted they might name him.

He then allegedly sent a number of “threatening messages”, which the BBC says it has seen and confirmed came from a phone number belonging to the presenter.

The BBC said the young person felt “threatened” by the messages and “remains scared”.

BBC News said it had contacted the presenter via his lawyer, but had received no response to the allegations.

BBCPlace: UK
BBC faces fresh allegation against unnamed presenter from young person – report

Israeli protesters block roads amid anger over plans to overhaul judiciary

