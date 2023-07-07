Mark Rutte's Dutch government reportedly collapses over asylum policy

A push by Rutte's conservative VVD party to limit the flow of asylum seekers to the Netherlands split his four-party government coalition, as two junior parties refused to support his proposals
Mark Rutte's Dutch government reportedly collapses over asylum policy

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte. File Picture: (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 20:06
Bart Meijer, Reuters

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will hand in the resignation of his cabinet after failing to agree on measures to curb immigration, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Friday.

ANP quoted sources as saying Rutte's fourth coalition government collapsed as it was unable to agree how to limit the number of asylum seekers in the Netherlands, after three days of tense negotiations.

Requests for comment from Rutte's office went unanswered on Friday evening.

A push by Rutte's conservative VVD party to limit the flow of asylum seekers to the Netherlands split his four-party government coalition, as two junior parties refused to support his proposals.

Tensions came to a head this week, when Rutte demanded support for a proposal to limit entrance for children of war refugees who are already in the Netherlands and to make families wait at least two years before they can be united.

Asylum applications in the Netherlands jumped by a third last year to over 46,000, and the government has projected they can to increase to more than 70,000 this year - topping the previous high of 2015.

- Reuters

Read More

Zelenskyy draws support for Nato membership in Bulgaria and Czech Republic visits

More in this section

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Five - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Three people charged after Just Stop Oil protest at Wimbledon
Ant Group fined €904m by Chinese regulators Ant Group fined €904m by Chinese regulators
Nato leaders to offer Ukraine major support package but not membership for now Nato leaders to offer Ukraine major support package but not membership for now
PoliticsPlace: NetherlandsPlace: EuropePerson: Mark Rutte
Kansas attorney general Kris Kobach has launched a court bid to prevent transgender people changing their sex on their driver’s licence (John Hanna/AP)

Kansas attorney general sues to stop people changing sex on driver’s licences

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd