President Trump’s valet faces court date over classified documents

President Trump’s valet faces court date over classified documents
Former President Donald Trump’s valet Walt Nauta (AP)
Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 05:37
Adriana Gomez Licon and Eric Tucker, Associated Press

A valet of former president Donald Trump is due to appear in a Florida court on Thursday accused of hiding classified documents after an earlier appearance was scheduled because of a cancelled flight.

Walt Nauta was charged alongside Mr Trump in June over the mishandling of classified documents and is due to be arraigned before a federal magistrate in Miami.

Mr Trump pleaded not guilty on June 13 to charges including willful retention of national defence information when Mr Nauta’s hearing was postponed because he did not have a defence attorney authorised to practise in Florida.

Former President Donald Trump stands with Walt Nauta as he visits Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia (AP)

It was pushed back again last week when a flight from New Jersey he was to have taken was cancelled after being delayed on the tarmac for hours.

The indictment filed by special counsel Jack Smith and his team of prosecutors accuses him of conspiring with the former president to conceal records taken from the White House after this term ended in January 2021.

Prosecutors allege Mr Nauta, at the former president’s direction, moved boxes of documents bearing classification markings so they would not be found by a Trump lawyer searching the home for classified records to be returned to the government.

Mr Nauta is a Navy veteran who fetched Mr Trump’s Diet Cokes as his valet at the White House before joining him as a personal aide at Mar-a-Lago.

He is regularly by Mr Trump’s side, even traveling alongside him in a motorcade to the Miami courthouse and accompanying him afterwards at the city’s famed Cuban restaurant Versailles, where he helped usher supporters eager to take selfies with the former president.

More in this section

Meta layoffs expected Canada’s government to stop Facebook and Instagram advertising after news block
Defendant detonates bomb in Ukraine court – killing himself and injuring police Defendant detonates bomb in Ukraine court – killing himself and injuring police
Gerson Fuentes Man jailed for life for raping nine-year-old who had to travel for abortion
TrumpPlace: International
Police stand near a covered body in the Angelo settlement in Boksburg, South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Three children among 16 people killed in South African gas leak

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd