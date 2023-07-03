Man accused of striking officer during US Capitol attack arrested in Florida

Man accused of striking officer during US Capitol attack arrested in Florida
Rioters loyal to Donald Trump rally at the US Capitol in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 15:18
Associated Press Reporter

A Michigan man accused of attacking a police officer with a flagpole during the insurrection at the US Capitol has been arrested in Florida, officials said.

Jeremy Rodgers, 28, faces several felony and misdemeanour charges, including assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon, according to court records.

He was arrested Friday in Orlando and made his initial court appearance there. The case will be prosecuted in District of Columbia federal court.

Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 (John Minchillo/AP)

According to court documents, Rodgers joined with others in objecting to Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump. A mob stormed the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying election results for Biden over Trump, a Republican, authorities have said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video shows Rodgers carrying a blue flag attached to a wooden flagpole as he approaches a line of law enforcement officers guarding the entrance to the East Rotunda Door.

Investigators said Rodgers used his flagpole to strike a US Capitol police officer three times on the helmet and then swung the flagpole twice more in the direction of officers.

Rodgers also used the flagpole to prevent officers from closing the door so that he could enter the building, prosecutors said. Once inside, Rodgers removed railings so the others in the crowd could enter the building, officials said.

Rodgers was part of a crowd that pushed through a police line outside the entrance to the House Chamber, investigators said. After another scuffle with police, Rodgers paraded through the Rotunda waving his flag before finally leaving, officials said.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Rodgers who might speak on his behalf.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for alleged crimes related to the Capitol breach on January 6, 2021, according to officials.

More than 350 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

More in this section

Hong Kong police offer rewards for arrests of overseas pro-democracy activists Hong Kong police offer rewards for arrests of overseas pro-democracy activists
French show solidarity at town halls targeted in riots after police shooting French show solidarity at town halls targeted in riots after police shooting
Four injured after building explosion in Tokyo Four injured after building explosion in Tokyo
capitolPlace: International
Second World War veteran Leon Gautier, the last surviving member of an elite French unit that took part in the 1944 Normandy landings, has died at the age of 100 (Ludovic Marin/Pool/AP)

Leon Gautier, last surviving member of elite French D-Day unit, dies aged 100

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd