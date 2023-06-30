Macron urges parents to keep teenagers at home to quell rioting across France

Police investigators examine charred buses after a third night of unrest at a depot in Aubervilliers near Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 13:51
Sylvie Corbet, John Leicester and Alex Turnbull, Associated Press

Emmanuel Macron is urging parents to keep teenagers at home to quell rioting spreading across France and says social media is fuelling copycat violence.

After a second crisis meeting with senior ministers, the French President said on Friday that social networks are playing a “considerable role” in the spreading unrest triggered by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

He said he wants social media such as Snapchat and TikTok to remove sensitive content and that violence is being organised online.

Of young rioters, he said: “We sometimes have the feeling that some of them are living in the streets the video games that have intoxicated them.”

Hundreds arrested as scores of police officers are hurt during French protests

