German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after two teenage girls die
(Polizeipraesidium Neubrandenburg/AP)
Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 15:29
AP Reporter

German police have warned of a potentially lethal “Blue Punisher” variety of ecstasy in circulation after the death of two teenage girls was linked to the drug.

Police in the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg Western Pomerania said that a 13-year-old girl from the town of Altentreptow died on Monday in hospital after taking one the blue pills featuring a skull logo associated with the Marvel comic book character The Punisher.

Two other teenagers, aged 14 and 15, were also admitted to hospital after taking the drug, police said.

A 37-year-old German has been detained in connection with the girl’s death.

Authorities in the neighbouring state of Brandenburg are also investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who died in the town of Rathenow over the weekend after a suspected narcotics overdose.

Prosecutors say an autopsy will determine whether she, too, died after consuming the drug

“We warn against any consumption of narcotics, but especially the dangerous ‘Blue Punisher’ pill,” Neubrandenburg police said in a statement. “These pills have a very high dose of (the chemical) MDMA.”

Police added that even half a pill, which is in circulation in the region, could cause a life-threatening illness.

