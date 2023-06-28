German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after two teenage girls die

German police have warned of a potentially lethal “Blue Punisher” variety of ecstasy in circulation after the death of two teenage girls was linked to the drug.

Police in the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg Western Pomerania said that a 13-year-old girl from the town of Altentreptow died on Monday in hospital after taking one the blue pills featuring a skull logo associated with the Marvel comic book character The Punisher.