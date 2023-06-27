Judge to decide if Trump’s New York criminal case should move to federal court

A US judge is to hear arguments in former US president Donald Trump’s attempt to move his criminal case in New York out of the state court to a federal court where he could try to get the case dismissed.

Judge Alvin K Hellerstein will listen to the arguments on Tuesday, although he is not expected to immediately rule.

Mr Trump’s lawyers sought to move the case to Manhattan federal court in April after he pleaded not guilty to charges that he falsified his company’s business records to hide hush money payouts aimed at burying allegations of extra-marital sexual encounters.

While requests to move criminal cases from state to federal court are rarely granted, the prosecution of Mr Trump is unprecedented.

His lawyers that while related to his private company’s records, the charges involve things he did while he was president.

US law allows criminal prosecutions to be removed from state court if they involve actions taken by federal government officials as part of their official duties.

Mr Trump is alleged to have falsified records to cover up payments made in 2017 to his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to compensate him for orchestrating payouts in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

He has denied having had affairs with either woman.

Mr Trump’s lawyers have said the payments to Mr Cohen were legitimate legal expenses and not part of any cover-up.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office, which brought the case, has argued nothing about the pay-offs to either Mr Cohen or the women involved Mr Trump’s official duties as president.

If a judge agrees to move the case to federal court, Mr Trump’s lawyers could try to get the case dismissed on the grounds that federal officials are immune from criminal prosecution over actions they take as part of their official job duties.

Moving the case to federal court would also mean jurors would potentially be drawn not only from Manhattan, where Mr Trump is wildly unpopular, but also a handful of suburban counties north of the city where he has more political support.

In state court, a criminal trial was set for March 25 in the thick of the primary season before next year’s November presidential election.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pursued the case after Mr Trump left office. He is the first former president charged with a crime.