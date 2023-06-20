Lawyer faces disciplinary hearing over plot to keep Donald Trump in power

Lawyer faces disciplinary hearing over plot to keep Donald Trump in power
John Eastman is facing possible disbarment (Susan Walsh/AP)
Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 18:51
Stefanie Dazio and Michael R. Blood, Associated Press

Lawyer John Eastman, a lead architect of some of former US president Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, faces possible disbarment in disciplinary proceedings that began on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Eastman faces 11 disciplinary charges stemming from his development of a dubious legal strategy aimed at helping Mr Trump overturn the election by disrupting the counting of state electoral votes.

The State Bar Court of California will hear evidence, including from Eastman, in a proceeding that could result in him losing his licence to practise law in the state.

Others who will give evidence include Greg Jacob, a former lawyer for then-vice president Mike Pence.

John Eastman, left, as former New York mayor Rudolph Giuliani speaks at a rally in support of Donald Trump called the Save America Rally (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Mr Jacob had rejected Eastman’s plan to have Mr Pence stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Mr Pence did not have the power to overturn the election and has said so.

In a memo critics have likened to instructions for staging a coup, Eastman argued that Mr Pence could keep Mr Trump in power by overturning the results of the election during a joint session of Congress convened to count electoral votes.

The proceedings are expected to last at least eight days.

If the State Bar Court finds Eastman culpable of the alleged violations it can recommend a punishment such as suspending or revoking his law licence. The California Supreme Court makes the final decision.

Mr Eastman is scheduled to give evidence in his own defence on Tuesday.

The State Bar alleges that Eastman violated California’s business and professions code by making false and misleading statements that constitute acts of “moral turpitude, dishonesty, and corruption”, and in doing so he “violated this duty in furtherance of an attempt to usurp the will of the American people and overturn election results for the highest office in the land – an egregious and unprecedented attack on our democracy”.

Eastman’s lawyer previously said his client disputes “every aspect” of the allegations.

