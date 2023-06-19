Tourist submarine goes missing on dive to wreck of Titanic

A tourist submarine has gone missing in the North Atlantic while on a dive to view the wreck of RMS Titanic.

A search and rescue mission was under way on Monday morning, according to the Boston coastguard.

A spokesman for the coastguard confirmed to The Guardian that “a small submarine with five persons onboard had gone missing in the vicinity of the Titanic wreck”. The news was first reported by the BBC.

The submersible is operated by OceanGate Expeditions, a company that offers visits to the wreck, which lies on the ocean floor in 12,500 feet of water about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.

The Titanic, a British passenger liner which had been marketed as “unsinkable”, sank on its maiden voyage, from Britain to the US, in April 1912, on a route from Britain to the US after being holed by an iceberg.

The disaster claimed the lives of 1,514 of the 2,224 passengers and crew and remains the most infamous of all civilian maritime disasters.

The wreck of the luxury liner was not found until more than seven decades later.

OceanGate started taking small crews of “citizen scientists” in a five-person mini sub two years ago at a cost of $125,000 per person.

According to the company’s website, Oceangate had a planned eight-day, seven-night expedition to the wreck planned for 12-20 June.

A maximum of six visitors were scheduled to depart and return to St John’s, Newfoundland, Canada.

An underwater remote vehicle examines an open window of the Titanic. File picture: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via AP

A British national who was known to be scheduled to take part in the latest expedition, noted on social media that because the Newfoundland winter was the worst in decades, this was expected to be the only manned trip to the wreck this year, after a patch of relatively fine weather had occurred.

The Guardian is not naming the individual until more details are confirmed.

The Oceangate website markets its dives to the public thus: “Follow in Jacques Cousteau’s footsteps and become an underwater explorer – beginning with a dive to the wreck of the RMS Titanic.

"This is your chance to step outside of everyday life and discover something truly extraordinary.”

“Become one of the few to see the Titanic with your own eyes,” the site says, adding: “Your dive will provide not only a thrilling and unique travel experience, but also help the scientific community learn more about the wreck and the deep ocean environment.

"Every dive also has a scientific objective and you can learn more about the research we support here.”

Included in the cost, the company said, was one submersible dive, private accommodations, all required training, expedition gear, all meals while on board.

Since 2021, the Bahamas-based OceanGate Expeditions has ferried about 60 paying customers and 15-20 researchers to the site.

In April, 1912 the RMS Titanic called to the port of Queenstown (Cobh) on her maiden voyage. The pride of the White Star Line arrived at Roche's Point at 11.30 a.m. A total of 123 passengers embarked at Queenstown. File picture

“We started the business and it was this idea of researchers and wealthy people,” OceanGate founder Stockton Rush told the Guardian earlier this year.

“Is there a way to match those people who wanted to have an adventure travel experience with researchers who need funding and a sub?”

Rush said the company envisioned a frontline role for the shipwreck in demystifying one of the planet’s least-understood environments.

“We spend 1,000 times as much exploring space as we do exploring the ocean in the US,” he said. “How the ocean responds to climate change is going to dictate everything. We need to understand it.”

Over the course of the voyage, each guest is given at least one opportunity to spend a day exploring the wreck site from the sub, reported Frommers in 2020.

Rush told the publication that about half his customers are Titanic obsessives, while others are deep-ocean enthusiasts.

“In the vacuum of space,” he told the publication, “by definition there is nothing. But there’s more undiscovered life in the ocean than we’ve discovered on the surface of the planet.”

Customers are offered “rare, up-close views, through a round window and high-tech cameras, of the sunken ship, the hundreds of marine species that now live on the hull, and the debris field strewn with the Titanic‘s fixtures and its passengers’ personal items,” according to the report.

“One of the questions the archaeologists have asked,” Rush told Frommers, “is what did the person in third class wear for underwear? We know the rich-people stuff, but the life of the common man never got documented.

"What did an immigrant take when he was leaving the Old World? What were the key items?“You couldn’t write a better story,” he says.

“You have the rich and the poor. You have opulence. You have hubris. You have tragedy. You have death.”