Mexican authorities destroy 14 homemade armoured cars used by drug cartels

In this undated photo released by the Mexican Federal Attorney General’s Office, a crane hovers over an armored vehicle in Reynosa, Tamaulipas state, Mexico. Authorities in northern Mexico said Sunday, June 18, 2023 that they have destroyed 14 homemade armored cars of the kind used by drug cartels to fight land battles. (Mexican Federal Attorney General’s Office via AP)
Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 16:31
Authorities in northern Mexico say they have destroyed 14 homemade armoured cars of the kind used by drug cartels to fight land battles.

The vehicles – known in Mexico as “monstruos”, or “monsters” – are usually adapted from commercial trucks, with steel plate armour welded on.

Many had thick steel ramming prows welded to the front, and others had firing ports and gun turrets. At least one was painted in green camouflage to resemble a Mexican army vehicle.

Video distributed by the federal attorney general’s office showed a crane with a claw ripping one of the vehicles apart in Tamaulipas state.

The state, which borders Texas, is home to at least two warring drug cartels, the Northeast and Gulf groups.

Prosecutors did not say which gang the vehicles belonged to or when they were seized.

While such vehicles appear intimidating, they have proved vulnerable in practice. Because the steel armour adds so much weight, they tend to be slow, unwieldy and often break down.

Easy to spot, they also appear to be vulnerable to incendiary devices or munitions, and many are found burned.

Their use illustrates the lengths Mexican cartels have gone to fight rivals and authorities. The cartels’ other weapons include improvised explosive devices and bomb-dropping drones.

