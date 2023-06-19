Five killed after truck collides with bus in northern Japan

Five killed after truck collides with bus in northern Japan
Police at the scene of a crash between a bus and a truck in Yakumo, Hokkaido prefecture (Kyodo News via AP)
Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 11:52
AP Reporters

Five people have died and 12 others taken to hospital after a truck collided with a bus in Hokkaido in northern Japan, according to local media reports.

Police said the truck might have strayed into oncoming traffic, Kyodo news agency reported.

The bus was carrying 15 passengers at the time of the accident, which occurred on Sunday.

Several people were killed and 12 others taken to hospital (Kyodo News via AP)

The drivers of both vehicles died in the crash, Kyodo said.

Video from broadcaster NTV showed the mangled wreckage of the two vehicles stuck on the road in the aftermath of the crash.

The bus was travelling from Sapporo to Hakodate, while the truck was carrying pigs from Hakodate to Yakumo, Kyodo said.

More in this section

Manhunt for human traffickers after boat tragedy off Greek coast Manhunt for human traffickers after boat tragedy off Greek coast
Top US diplomat in meeting with Chinese President Top US diplomat in meeting with Chinese President
Russian court starts trial of opposition leader Alexei Navalny Russian court starts trial of opposition leader Alexei Navalny
accidentPlace: International
Shiela Mishra wipes the head of her ailing brother to keep him cool from the heat wave (AP)

Death toll rises amid heatwave in Indian states

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd