Philippines ferry with 120 people on board catches fire at sea

A ferry carrying 120 passengers and crew members caught fire at sea in the Philippines on Sunday and a coast guard vessel was deployed to rescue those on board and try to extinguish the flames, coast guard officials said.

The fire broke out at dawn while the M/V Esperanza Star was travelling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines, the coast guard said.

The officials did not immediately say how many people had been rescued from the ferry or if there were casualties.

Photos and video released by the coast guard show flames and black smoke billowing from two decks at one end of the ferry as coast guard personnel on board another vessel used a water cannon to try to put out the fire.

A fishing boat and one other vessel could be seen nearby.

None of the 65 passengers and 55 crew members could be seen on board the burning ferry based on the photographs and video released by the coast guard.

Sea accidents are common in the Philippines archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and patchy enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.

In March, a fire broke out and raged overnight on a ferry carrying about 250 people, killing at least 31 passengers and crew members off the southern island province of Basilan, the coast guard said.

In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.