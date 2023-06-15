One dead after man attacks two women at German tourist spot

Authorities said the three apparently took a path to a viewpoint, where the man attacked the younger woman
One dead after man attacks two women at German tourist spot
A man attacked two women near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany, killing one (Matthias Schrader/AP/PA)
Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 14:12
Associated Press reporters

A man attacked two women near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany, killing one, authorities said.

The incident near the popular tourist attraction close to the Austrian border happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors in nearby Kempten said the two women, aged 21 and 22, had met the 30-year-old suspect — who also had gone to the castle as a tourist — for the first time shortly beforehand.

The attack took place near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to the castle that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein, German news agency dpa reported.

Authorities said the three apparently took a path to a viewpoint, where the man attacked the younger woman. The 22-year-old rushed to help her companion, and the man allegedly pushed her down a steep slope, they said.

Prosecutors said that after what may have been an attempted sexual assault, the man allegedly also pushed the younger woman down the slope. She was taken by helicopter to a hospital, where she died overnight.

The man initially fled but was arrested, police said.

There was no immediate word on where the victims and the suspect came from. Neuschwanstein is one of Germany’s most popular tourist attractions.

Read More

Witnesses describe screams as two victims stabbed in deadly Nottingham attacks

More in this section

Nottingham city centre incident Police granted more time to quiz ex-Nottingham student over deadly city rampage
UN atomic watchdog chief visits Ukraine’s threatened nuclear plant UN atomic watchdog chief visits Ukraine’s threatened nuclear plant
Fears of hottest year on record as global temperatures spike Fears of hottest year on record as global temperatures spike
attackPlace: International
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP/PA)

South Korea says North Korea launched two ballistic missiles towards sea

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd