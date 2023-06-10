Runway reopens at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after planes ‘bump into each other’

Runway reopens at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after planes ‘bump into each other’
The two planes sit close on a runway after the two passenger planes accidentally hit each other at Haneda airport (Kyodo News via AP)
Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 08:04
AP Reporters

Two passenger planes bumped into each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport, but no injuries were reported, a government official has said.

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok accidentally hit a parked Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, a transport ministry spokesperson said.

The runway was temporarily closed after the incident but reopened about two hours later after it was cleared.

Some flights were delayed and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

One of the planes involved was with the Thai Airways International airline (Kyodo News via AP)

Footage broadcast by TBS TV News showed two commercial jets stopped on the same runway.

NHK TV showed an official picking up what appeared to be part of a plane’s wing and removing it from the runway.

A winglet on the Thai Airways plane appeared to be damaged, according to photographs and media reports.

Winglets are the vertical projections on the tip of the wing that reduce drag.

More in this section

UN: Ukraine faces ‘hugely worse’ humanitarian situation after dam rupture UN: Ukraine faces ‘hugely worse’ humanitarian situation after dam rupture
Four indigenous children found alive after 40 days lost in jungle in Colombia Four indigenous children found alive after 40 days lost in jungle in Colombia
King Charles III visit to Northern Ireland - Day 2 King Charles's charity ‘has insufficient funds’ for child sexual abuse payments
planesPlace: International
Donald Trump (AP)

Trump set for first public appearance since federal indictment

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd