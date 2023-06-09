Trump ‘described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified military map’

The newly unsealed documents show the former president has been indicted on 37 felony counts
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 18:56
Eric Tucker, Jill Colvin and Alanna Durkin Richer, Associated Press

Donald Trump described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to an indictment.

The newly unsealed documents show the former president has been indicted on 37 felony counts related to retaining classified information, obstructing justice and false statements.

It marks the Justice Department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against Mr Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

