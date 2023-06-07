Prince Harry arrives to resume evidence at High Court in hacking claim

Prince Harry is giving evidence in his High Court claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over alleged unlawful information gathering.

Harry, 38, is suing MGN for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

10.43am

Here are some more pictures of Harry arriving to give evidence this morning.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

10.28am

Harry has taken his seat in the witness box of court 15 of the Rolls Building to resume giving evidence.

Barrister Andrew Green KC, representing MGN, will continue to cross-examine the duke.

10.25am

Harry alleges that about 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 by MGN titles contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 of these have been selected to be considered at the trial.

Yesterday, the duke faced nearly five hours of questions from a barrister for MGN as he became the first senior royal in more than two decades to appear personally in court proceedings.

He is due to be questioned further in about five minutes, with his evidence expected to be concluded by 1pm – though it may take longer.

(Court handout/PA)

10.20am

Satirical artist Kaya Mar showed off his latest work of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside the court yesterday.

(PA)

While sketch artist Elizabeth Cook captured Harry inside.

(PA)

10.05am

Harry waved as he entered the court, wearing a dark suit, white shirt and silver tie.

He arrived outside the Rolls Building, where his civil case against Mirror Group Newspapers continues, in a black Range Rover at 9.52am.

The duke said good morning but did not answer reporters’ questions before walking into the building and passing security checks.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

10.03am

This is one of the articles, published in the Sunday Mirror in January 2009, produced as evidence at the High Court.

Harry is one of a number of high-profile figures to bring claims against MGN against alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

(Court handout/PA)

9.55am

The duke is due to resume giving evidence in about 35 minutes. It will be his second day in court.

9.45am

9.32am

Police officers and members of the media are awaiting Harry’s arrival at the Rolls Buildings in central London.

(Aaron Chown/PA)