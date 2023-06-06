Prince Harry felt ‘physically sick’ over detective payments about Diana, court told

Britain's Prince Harry felt “physically sick” over eight payments to private investigators related to his late mother Princess Diana, the High Court has been told as he began his evidence.

Harry is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles, which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.