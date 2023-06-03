US man eats McDonald’s three times a day for 100 days – and the weight falls off

Most people might think that eating nothing but fast food from McDonald’s for more than three months would demolish a diet rather than constitute one, but that wasn’t the case for a 57-year-old man from Tennessee.

Kevin Maginnis went on various media outlets this week and explained how he dropped nearly 60lbs by eating each of his three daily meals from McDonald’s for 100 days.

Maginnis, a grandfather, from Nashville, told the local television news station WSMV that he would eat only half of what he ordered to limit his intake of calories during his experiment.

Maginnis also said that he “never got burned out” on Big Macs, quarter-pounders, french fries, apple fritters and other items because of the half-portions.

Separately, on NBC’s Today show, Maginnis explained how he avoided snacks in between meals and only drank water. The result: he lost 58.5lbs (26.5kg) while his cholesterol, blood sugar and heart attack risk numbers improved.

“I was pre-diabetic before – down into healthy ranges now,” Maginnis said.

Today’s hosts marveled at his transformation as he cut a svelte figure in a sport coat and slacks when an older photo of him showed him with his belly protruding.

One of the hosts remarked that Maginnis’s diet “obviously isn’t sustainable”. Maginnis jokingly countered: “Don’t be bitter while I’m eating my apple fritter and losing weight.”

But then he said he understood he could maintain the weight loss if reduced meal portions remained a staple of his diet.

“Half a plate to lose the weight – three-quarters of a plate to maintain the weight, any food, including McDonald’s,” Maginnis said.

Maginnis announced his unconventional diet in a TikTok video which had gone viral. The 100-day mark was Thursday, and he reported dropping from 238lbs (108kg) to 179.5lbs (81.4kg).

His results serve as sort of the antithesis to the 2004 documentary Super Size Me, which documented how film-maker Morgan Spurlock, 32, gained 24.5lbs (11.1kg) in weight along with elevated blood pressure, high cholesterol and symptoms of depression as well as sexual dysfunction.

Super Size Me with Morgan Spurlock.

The movie followed a lawsuit against McDonald’s filed by attorneys representing two children who were morbidly obese and therefore suffered from one of the US’s top health problems.

Super Size Me was received well critically. Spurlock, at the height of the #MeToo movement, revealed a history of sexual misconduct.

Maginnis told WSMV that his wife joined him about halfway through his 100-day diet, and he reported that she was down about 20lbs (9kg).

WSMV said it consulted doctors who cautioned that Maginnis’s diet “is not for everyone”. Instead, those doctors urged the public to focus on eating fruits, vegetables, whole grains and other unprocessed foods.

Maginnis said to the station that he did not envision himself giving up items like Big Macs for lunch but would mix in meals such as filet mignon for dinner.

He also told Today that his next major goal was to complete a 100ft rope climb within 100 days.

“It’s my personal Everest,” Maginnis said. “Let’s go.”

