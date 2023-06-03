Erdogan takes oath of office to begin third Turkish presidential term

Erdogan takes oath of office to begin third Turkish presidential term
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan(dia images via AP)
Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 13:23
AP Reporters

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken the oath of office, ushering in a third presidential term following three stints as prime minister.

Mr Erdogan, 69, won a new five-year term in a run-off presidential race last week, potentially stretching his 20-year rule in the key Nato country that straddles Europe and Asia into a quarter of a century.

He took the oath in a session in parliament before an inauguration ceremony to be attended by dozens of foreign dignitaries.

The Turkish leader will announce his new cabinet later on Saturday.

The line-up should indicate whether there will be a continuation of unorthodox economic policies or a return to more conventional ones amid a cost-of-living crisis.

