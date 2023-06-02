Phillip Schofield ‘vaping a lot’ since admitting secret affair

Phillip Schofield ‘vaping a lot’ since admitting secret affair

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 02:19
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Phillip Schofield says he has been “vaping a lot” and drinking Southern Comfort whiskey liqueur since revealing his affair with a younger male colleague at ITV.

The 61-year-old presenter told The Sun that he had “blistered” both of his hands by sitting at home “staring into space”.

During clips of the interview, his first since admitting to the affair, he occasionally smoked a blue vape, which he held in his hand.

“I am not sleeping, I am not eating. There’s a lot of Southern Comfort,” he said.

I am not sleeping, I am not eating. There’s a lot of Southern Comfort... I've been vaping, a lot.

“My mind is in constant, utter turmoil. I think back to regrets, forwards to… What do I do now? What I am going to do now?

“I’ve been vaping, a lot.”

During the interview, Schofield showed his “collection” of blisters and calluses, according to The Sun.

“I didn’t realise until suddenly it hurt, but I’ve been sitting looking up at the sky or out of the window, just staring into space,” he said.

“I just sit on the sofa and stare. I realise by doing that, I’ve blistered both hands.”

More in this section

Peregrine falcons dive-bomb Chicago pedestrians to protect chicks Peregrine falcons dive-bomb Chicago pedestrians to protect chicks
Woman walking on California beach finds ancient mastodon tooth Woman walking on California beach finds ancient mastodon tooth
Joe Biden Joe Biden says he ‘got sandbagged’ after tripping and falling at graduation event
ThisMorningvapingPlace: UK
Police inspect a building damaged by a Russian night attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday (Wladyslaw Musiienko/AP)

Kyiv air defences thwart sixth Russia attack in six days against Ukraine capital

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd