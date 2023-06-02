Phillip Schofield says he has ‘lost everything’ in the wake of affair

David Kent and Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Phillip Schofield says he has “lost everything” in the wake of his affair with a younger male colleague and said it has had a “catastrophic effect” on his mind.

The former This Morning presenter, 61, said the fallout from the revelations had been “relentless” and urged the media to leave his former lover “alone now”.

Speaking to the BBC’s Amol Rajan, he spoke of the criticism he has faced since admitting the affair, saying: “Do you want me to die? Because that’s where I am.”

He said: “It is relentless, and it is day after day, after day after day.

“If you don’t think that that is going to have the most catastrophic effect on someone’s mind… do want me to die? Because that’s where I am.

“I have lost everything.”

Following the controversy, Schofield said he doubted he would return to a career in TV. 

In the interview, he says: "I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart.

What am I going to do with my days?

"I see nothing ahead of me but blackness, and sadness, and regret, and remorse, and guilt. I did something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently."

Phillip Schofield is ‘broken and ashamed’ after revealing affair

