Girl, nine, among the dead after latest Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s capital

The latest pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Kyiv has killed at least three people, including a nine-year-old girl and her mother, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian air defences on Thursday shot down all 10 cruise and ballistic missiles launched by the Kremlin’s forces but falling debris caused damage and casualties on the ground, wounding 16 people.

Russia has kept up a steady barrage on the Ukrainian capital and other parts of the country in recent weeks as Kyiv readies what it says is a counteroffensive to push back Moscow’s troops, 15 months after their full-scale invasion.

Children's Day has to be about safe childhood, summer, life... But today it is about new crimes of RF against 🇺🇦 children. A 9-year-old girl was killed in the shelling of Kyiv, and another is now in the hospital. It is a pain for all of us, our thoughts are with their families. — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) June 1, 2023

Kyiv was the target of a reported 17 drone and missile attacks last month.

The attack using what Ukrainian officials said were short-range Iskander ground-launched missiles coincided with events scheduled in Kyiv to celebrate International Children’s Day.

Those events were cancelled.

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska said one child was in hospital after the attack.

“Children’s Day has to be about safe childhood, summer, life,” she tweeted.

“But today it is about new crimes of (Russia) against children.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 1 June 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/aYbi30X5w8



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/J7RAahdeyL — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 1, 2023

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted to say the dead include a nine-year-old girl, her mother and another woman.

The casualty toll is the most from a single attack on Kyiv in the past month.

The onslaught also damaged apartment buildings, a medical clinic, a water pipeline and cars.

Earlier, the city government said two children were killed before revising the number to one.

One explosion sent missile fragments ripping through an apartment building in a leafy neighbourhood.

In the morning light, paramedics escorted an elderly woman gingerly away from the building as the bare feet of a person killed in the attack poked out from underneath a plastic tarpaulin in a roped-off area between the trees.

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.



The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 31 May 2023.



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/NWd2d9dJrZ #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/H2lZbkCCWL — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 31, 2023

“(At) around 3am there was a strike over there. I woke up and saw the fire. My door was smashed. I woke up my mum and ran to the corridor,” said resident Nikita Maslun, peering through a broken window.

“Then we went down and ran outside. We saw people running. Windows were shattered and balconies destroyed.”

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities were investigating why a shelter at a medical facility was locked, preventing some people from taking shelter during the bombardment.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Kyiv with waves of drone and missile attacks since the start of the invasion, but attacks against the capital have significantly intensified over the past month.

While most incoming weapons are shot down, many Kyiv residents are anxious and tired after weeks of sleepless nights listening to the sound of explosions.

Ukraine’s air defence has become increasingly effective at intercepting Russian drones and missiles but the resulting debris can cause fires and hurt people below.

Police inspect a building damaged by a Russian night attack in Kyiv (Wladyslaw Musiienko/AP)

In the Desnianskyi district, debris fell on a children’s hospital and a nearby multi-storey building.

Two schools and a police station were damaged.

In another district, Dniprovskyi, a residential building was damaged by burning debris and heavy smoke arose, the blast wave blew out the windows, parked cars caught fire and debris fell on to the road and courtyards.

In the Darnytskyi neighbourhood, a water pipeline and a residential building were affected and the shockwave broke windows.

After a woman was killed watching an aerial attack from her balcony earlier this week, Kyiv authorities urged residents to heed warning sirens and stay in shelters or other safe locations.

“You’ve got to be vigilant, as ballistic missiles fly at incredible speeds. From the moment the alarm is announced to the rocket’s arrival, you have only a few seconds,” they warned in a message to residents.

A Ukrainian soldier covers his ears while firing a mortar at Russian positions on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukraine also claimed last month to have downed some of Russia’s hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has touted as providing a key competitive advantage.

Elsewhere, a group calling itself the Russian Volunteer Corps and purporting to include Russians fighting on the Ukrainian side released a video claiming they were on the border with Russia and about to launch a cross-border raid on the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region.

A similar group that calls itself the Freedom of Russia Legion also announced a plan to launch a cross-border raid.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukrainian shelling left eight people hurt overnight but there had been no incursion by enemy forces.

Some Russian media outlets said Ukrainian forces made an attempt to cross the border but were repelled by Russian troops.

The two groups claimed responsibility for a cross-border raid last month.

Some observers saw the raids as part of Ukrainian efforts to probe Russian defences and distract Moscow’s military resources ahead of a planned Ukrainian counteroffensive.