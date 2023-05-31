Nasa panel to hold first public meeting on UFO study ahead of report

Nasa panel to hold first public meeting on UFO study ahead of report

The team includes 16 scientists and other experts selected by Nasa including retired astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 16:56
Marcia Dunn, Associated Press

Nasa held its first public meeting on UFOs on Wednesday a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings.

The space agency televised the hours-long hearing featuring an independent panel of experts.

The team includes 16 scientists and other experts selected by Nasa including retired astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space.

Several committee members have been subjected to “online abuse” for serving on the team, which detracts from the scientific process, said Nasa’s Dan Evans, adding that Nasa security is dealing with it.

“It’s precisely this rigorous, evidence-based approach that allows one to separate the fact from fiction,” Mr Evans said.

The study is a first step in trying to explain mysterious sightings in the sky that Nasa calls UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena.

The group is looking at what unclassified information is available on the subject and how much more is needed to understand what is going on in the sky, according to astrophysicist David Spergel, the committee’s chair who runs the Simons Foundation.

No secret military data are included, such as anything surrounding the suspected spy balloons from China spotted flying over the US earlier this year.

The meeting was held at at Nasa headquarters in Washington with the public taking part remotely.

A final report is expected by the end of July.

More in this section

Ethnic Serbs gather in northern Kosovo town after clashes with Nato peacekeepers Ethnic Serbs gather in northern Kosovo town after clashes with Nato peacekeepers
New court date for jailed opposition leader Navalny New court date for jailed opposition leader Navalny
Man with planet earth in hands Almost all safe and just Earth boundaries now breached, say scientists
NasaUFO
Candles are lit on a memorial wall during an anniversary memorial service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 8, 2020, to remember those who died when Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302, a Boeing 737 Max, crashed shortly after takeoff on March 10, 2019, killing all 157 on board (Mulugeta Ayene/AP/PA)

Families can seek damages for plane crash victims’ pain and terror, judge rules

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd